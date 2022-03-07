Mr. Jerry E. Gill, Sr. age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 21st, 2022. He was born to Mae Irene Gill and Edwin Earl Gill on July 15th, 1936, in Pratt, West Virginia. He grew up and attended elementary and junior high school in Pratt, WV until his Mother and he moved to Logan, West Virginia in the early 1950’s where he attended Logan High School. It was there at Logan High School where he met and later married Molly Gearhart. Those two had three sons together and raised their family in Pratt, WV. He was a second generation railroader and he worked for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad which later became CSX Railroad. He worked as a brakeman and a conductor until his retirement. He was proud to follow in his Father’s footsteps, not only as a railroad man, but also by becoming a Mason and a Shriner. After his retirement from the railroad in the mid to late 1980’s, he moved to Kerr Lake, also known as Buggs Island Lake in Palmer Springs, VA. He loved the community and its people surrounding the lake. He always felt so thankful and fortunate to live on the lake that he loved with his family and his friends until the day he passed. His wish came true. His love of the lake has been passed on to three additional generations of his family and we will always remember and thank him for providing this lifestyle to us, but the lake will never be the same without him. We already miss him so much. In addition to his family, he will miss and he will be sadly missed by all of his “special lake and neighborhood friends” along with his friends at Bethesda Baptist Church. What a very special group of people and they truly meant a lot to him. A special thank you to his good friends that were there for him through his most difficult time. Howard and Freda Morrison, Lois Reed, Pandora Gill, and Pastor Charles Davis whom Dad had formed a good friendship with outside of church. He is survived by his three sons, Jerry Gill, Jr. and wife Pandora of Palmer Springs, VA., Brian Gill of Montgomery, WV., Bradley Gill and (Anita) of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his ex-wife and the mother of his three sons, Molly Gill of Pratt, WV. He is survived by his five grandchildren, Molly Douglass and (Will) of Hampstead, NC., Logan Gill and (Morgan) of Raleigh, NC., Amy Gill of Cincinnati, Ohio., Bridger Gill and Robert Gill of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his only great-grandson, Campbell Douglass of Hamstead, NC. Whom he adored. His oldest and dearest survivors are his two first cousins, Dickie Toney of Palmer Springs, VA., and Bob and his wife Judy Keffer of Nederland, Texas. They grew up together and they are all extremely close. He was sadly predeceased by his parents, Edwin Earl Gill and Mae Irene Gill. His half sisters, Ginny Gill and Anna Lee Cunningham. His first cousin, Betty Keffer Ferrell. His closest nephew, Troy Lee Cunningham. As per his instructions there will be no services at this time. He requested that a memorial service be held and announced at a later date at Bethesda Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent through the Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory website at: www.crowderhitecrews.com.
