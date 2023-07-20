World Series in SH Starts this weekend; Tournament kicks off with opening ceremony and firework show Friday

Some of the top Dixie Boys baseball teams in the country will come to town later this week for the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series that will be played at Parker Park beginning on Friday evening and running through July 26.
The local Mecklenburg baseball program will serve as the host team in the tournament and welcome 11 state champions.
The Virginia state champions from Amelia as well as the host Mecklenburg team will be in action at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening with the opening ceremonies scheduled afterwards. Fireworks are scheduled for roughly 8:45 p.m. Food vendors will be on site and the Town recommends bringing a chair or blanket to sit on.
Mecklenburg will face Diboll, Texas in their first game while Amelia will play JPRD West, Louisiana.
The other teams in the tourney will open play on Saturday morning when Columbus County, North Carolina plays Baconton, Georgia at 10 a.m. and Kingston, Tennessee meets Dothan, Alabama.
Hattiesburg, Mississippi will play Beaufort County, South Carolina at 12:30 p.m. while Nashville, Arkansas meets Spring Hill, Florida.
The championship game is slated for 6 p.m. on July 25 with a final game scheduled for the next morning if needed.
“We are excited about it,” Mecklenburg Coach Todd Seate said. “It will be the first World Series for this age group in Virginia since 2010. We had wanted to host and finally got the opportunity. It is a big event for our players and our community.”
