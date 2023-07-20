World Series in SH Starts this weekend; Tournament kicks off with opening ceremony and firework show Friday

The Mecklenburg All-Stars will play Diboll, Texas at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the first round of the Dixie Boys World Series at Parker Park in South Hill. Eleven state champions from across the Southeast will join Mecklenburg in the field. The double-elimination tournament will continue through July 25/26 when one of the twelve teams will be crowned DBB World Series champions. Pictured on the front from left are Evan Hoffer, Drake Newton, Cam Phillips, Jayce Parrish, Austin Graham and Tucker Thompson. One the back from left are Tamon Mayo, Coach Woo Boswell, Semajae Boswell, Xander Pulley, Coach Billy Hoffer, Dalton Whittington, Ethan Murray, Manager Todd Seate and Jake Douglas. (Dennis Smith)