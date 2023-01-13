4 Common Mistakes Businesses Make When Trying to Improve
If it isn't broke, you don't need to fix it. You've probably heard some variation on this phrase before, and it refers to one of many mistakes that businesses can make when they're trying to improve, attempting to fix something that was never broken in the first place. However, another saying tells us that hindsight is 20/20 vision, meaning that it's often easy to look back on a situation after the fact and see where we made errors.
The problem with doing this in many situations, including your business, is that the damage is already done. It would be much better to anticipate and avoid those errors in the first place. In business as in life, you're going to make mistakes sometimes, but the more you know about how to avoid them, the less likely and less severe those mistakes will probably be.
Not Staying on Top of Finances
Running a business means wearing many different hats, and various aspects of the business can slip through the cracks if you aren't careful. If you're the type of person who is really passionate about certain aspects of your business while tending to ignore others and one of those areas is finances, you could run into cash flow issues or out of money entirely. You may not like it, but even if you have someone who manages that side of the business for you, you need to stay on top of it.
There are various strategies for doing this and for helping you save money, such as fuel cards for small businesses. This is an excellent way for trucking companies to get discounts on fuel, track and cap spending, streamline reporting for tax purposes and more. You can find out how these types of cards work, which ones are best for your fleet, and how you can integrate them with other tools for additional savings.
Not Delegating
As an entrepreneur, you may be used to doing everything yourself, but eventually if you want to improve your company strategies you will need to delegate. This goes for tasks you lack the expertise to do, tasks you're not very good at and tasks that simply take up too much of your valuable time that you could be using better in higher-order work. Legal issues fall into the first category, and it's generally a good idea to have an attorney review contracts or similar documents that you create to make sure you're on top of things. You may need to hire people on a freelance basis or regular employees for the other two types of tasks.
When you do delegate, it's important to avoid micromanaging. This can feel like you're improving your business as well; after all, you know the optimal way to do something. However, a better approach is to hire people that you trust to do a good job and let them complete it in their own way. Watch out for perfectionism, which can feel like the pursuit of excellence but which may cripple your ability to get things done or let others do them.
Being All Things to All People
Casting the widest net possible makes sense, so you can find yourself trying to market your product or service in an unfocused way. It's actually much better to find a particular niche, especially in the early days. Within that niche, you can certainly focus on casting the widest net, but this approach allows you to hone in on what your target demographic will recognize and respond to. Good market research is critical in getting this right.
Not Pivoting
Like the other mistakes above, this can feel like you're doing the right thing by staying the course. Persistence, belief in yourself and refusing to quit against the odds are all qualities you need to succeed. However, it's important to recognize when adaptation is necessary for improvement or survival. This is a hard balance to find, and it's likely you'll make some mistakes and miscalculations along the way, but remaining flexible is the secret to longevity.
Keep in mind as well that pivoting doesn't have to mean totally revamping what you do. It can involve experimenting with price changes, introducing or dropping one product or service, or changing processes within your company. Don't do any of these things on a whim, but when tenacity and sticking with the program don't seem to be getting the results you want, get ready to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.