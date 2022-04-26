Beverly Lloyd Valentine was born on March 8, 1941, to the late Willie Herman and Aramintia Bennett Valentine. He was confirmed at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Bracey, VA. Beverly graduated from East End High School, South Hill, VA.
He journeyed to New York City where he reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Alementha Priscilla Howell. They were united in holy matrimony in early 1966. This union was blessed with two sons.
Upon retirement, Beverly and Priscilla returned to their roots, Bracey, VA. Beverly was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla; five brothers and a sister-in-law.
Beverly leaves to cherish his memories: his sons, Trevor of the home and Cory (Mia) of Fredericksburg, VA; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Willie A. Valentine of Bracey, VA; three sisters, Aramintia Harris of Fairfax, VA, Juanita Bishop of Silver Spring, MD and Mary Currie of Chester, VA; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Valentine of Baltimore, MD and Gloria Valentine of Chester, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Bracey, VA. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Masks will be required. Services are entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, Virginia..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.