SHVFD receive Class 3 PPC rating for community; among top 15% in country

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department recently received a Class 3/3Y Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Services Office last week.
Chief Michael Vaughn said, “Your South Hill Volunteers have lowered your ISO rating by pouring our hearts and souls into our fire department.
ISO ratings are created for fire departments and their surrounding communities. The “ISO fire score” is provided to homeowners insurance companies and is then used to help set homeowners insurance rates. The more well-equipped a fire department is to put out a fire, the lower the risk in the area, therefore the area becomes less expensive to insure.
“An improved ISO rating can and should lead to a reduction in insurance premiums for residents and business owners in South Hill and Mecklenburg County,” said Vaughn.
A rating of 5 is both the median and most common rating fire departments received. A rating of 3 is almost unheard of in a small town volunteer organization making SHVFD among the top 15% organizations in the country.
According to the ISO's Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS), there are four main criteria to a fire rating score:
1.) 50% comes from the quality of your local fire department including staffing levels, training and proximity of the firehouse.
2.) 40% comes from availability of water supply, including the prevalence of fire hydrants and how much water is available for putting out fires.
3.) 10% comes from the quality of the area's emergency communications systems (911).
4.) An extra 5.5% comes from community outreach, including fire prevention and safety courses.
5.) Any area that is more than 5 driving miles from the nearest fire station is automatically rated a 10.
“The new rating is a significant improvement from our previous Class 4/4Y rating, and has the potential to result in significant cost savings for those we serve in our primary response district,” said Vaughn.
“While we are pleased to have this improvement in our PPC rating, we will continue to work to improve this rating to ultimately achieve the lowest rating possible as an all volunteer agency and continue to serve you all with the utmost respect and professionalism you deserve.
The new ratings take effect September 1 of this year.
