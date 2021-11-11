The Clarksville Lions has a variety of brooms for sale.  These include warehouse, household, angled, whisk, and Kleenette (lightweight) brooms. Child sized brooms and mops are also available.  Prices range from $10 to $15. Proceeds will go towards the support of the Lions’ White Cane initiative, which offers free vision and hearing screenings and supplements costs for eye exams and eyeglasses for qualified individuals.  Brooms may be purchased at the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce.