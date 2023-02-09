Financial Moves That Make Sense in 2023
What can you do to strengthen your financial well-being in 2023? Consider the following suggestions and see which ones make sense for you.
Explore Real Estate Investments
Amid the turbulent economy of 2023, there might be no better way to improve your lifestyle and financial security than by investing in real estate. The capitalization rate on rental properties can deliver substantial tax savings to people who own property. But like all forms of investing, it is possible to lose money on real estate. What's the best way to maximize your chances of finding profitable opportunities? For starters, it's essential to gather as much relevant information as possible. That means trying to identify properties that have the potential to deliver long-term returns and realistic profits.
Be sure to do plenty of research on things like upcoming development plans for the area where you will be buying. Likewise, study the historical patterns of growth, the neighborhood, and the property itself. Build a detailed profile of the opportunity based on all the data you uncover. What's the best way to determine whether to move forward with a particular deal? One of the more dependable figures is the capitalization rate. Explore what the rate is, how to determine what it is for a given property, and more. As a real estate investor, knowledge and data are two of your most powerful weapons. Review an in-depth guide that explains all the pertinent information about capitalization rates and how to use them to your advantage.
Aim for Maximum IRA Contributions
No matter where you are on the career spectrum, strive to contribute the legal maximum to your IRA (individual retirement account). For 2023, if you've not yet reached your 50th birthday, the annual limit is $6,500. If you are 50 or older this year, then you can contribute $7,500 to a qualified IRA. Note that each spouse in a married couple can put that amount into their individual IRAs.
Invest in a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car
Electric vehicles (EVs) have become somewhat controversial. Detractors claim that the manufacturing process of specialty cars and trucks does as much environmental damage as the operation of combustion vehicles. EV enthusiasts deny that accusation and add that, environmental concerns aside, it costs less to operate an electric motor than a gas powered one. For those who are on the fence about the idea of purchasing an all-electric mode of transportation, PHEVs are the ideal compromise and represent a wise investment when gas prices are higher than usual.
Plug in hybrid electric vehicles give consumers the best of both worlds at a reasonable cost. Models like the Chevy Volt and its competitors allow drives to switch from gas power to electric whenever they wish. The combination of both kinds of propulsion under one hood means owners never have to worry about the prospect of taking a long trip in an all-electric car, which can be a logistical nightmare in sparsely populated areas. PHEVs are two cars in one, and most owners choose to run on electric power for daily commutes but switch to gasoline propulsion when taking longer journeys.
