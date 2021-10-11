South Hill, VA – October 5, 2021: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Colonial Center recently made the difficult decision to cancel the C.A.T.S. Community Theatre production of ELF- THE MUSICAL, which had performances scheduled for December 4 – December 12, 2021. For more information about the cancellation, please visit our website at www.colonialcenterva.org. All tickets for ELF which were purchased with a credit card have been refunded. To receive a refund for tickets purchased with cash or check, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170.
We would like to thank the Town of South Hill, J.A. Barker Construction Company, and Williams Enterprises for their willingness to sponsor ELF: The Musical, and we hope everyone will understand that we are putting the health and safety of our performers, volunteers, staff, audience members, and community, at the forefront in our decision-making process.
In lieu of ELF, the Colonial Center will host a one-night-only community Christmas concert titled “COLONIAL CHRISTMAS – A Musical Celebration” on Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m. Featuring talented local performers and all of your favorite Christmas songs, carols, and hymns, COLONIAL CHRISTMAS will surely put you in the Christmas spirit! Seating is general admission; tickets are $10 each. (Convenience fees apply to all credit card orders.) Please call (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill for more information or to purchase tickets. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Please note: all audience members are asked to please wear an appropriate face mask which covers their nose and mouth while attending events at the Colonial Center. Masks are highly recommended for all, regardless of vaccination status. Single-use masks are available, free of charge, at the Will Call desk during events.
