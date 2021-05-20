“Loved the movie, but the stage show is fantastic,” said one fan of “Calendar Girls.” On June 6 at 2:30 and June 7 at 7:00 at the Fine Arts Center, Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, Director Lyn Kessie will hold auditions for the 2008 play, based on the 2003 movie by Tim Firth and Juliette Towhidi which starred Helen Mirren. The British Comedy Awards named the movie Best Comedy Film of the Year.
The movie and play are based on the real-life story of Women’s Institute members (a community organization widespread in the UK and Canada) who decided to sell calendars to raise money for a cause at the local hospital. When one creative member suggested more money could be raised by using their members, all of a certain age, to pose nude the idea took off, so to speak.
Eight women, ages 40 and up, are needed as are two men the same age as the women who play their wives, plus two younger men. Director Kessie will use improvisation in a group as well as individually to look for animation, vulnerability, and projection. (Do not be alarmed at the mention of nudity; illusion and suggestion are staples of theatre.)
Unvaccinated auditioners are required to wear a mask and socially distance when they come to the Fine Arts Center. Vaccination is strongly encouraged.
Rehearsals will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning promptly at 7:00 until the week before the play when the rehearsal schedule will be announced. The play opens Thursday, September 9 and runs through Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee, September 12 at 3:00 p.m.
It takes more than a good director and cast to make a play come alive. It takes a crew bringing together all the elements of a production: lighting, sound, costumes, props, set construction, stage manager. It takes publicity, playbill, and ticket sales. Please volunteer to help in one of these capacities, even if you have never done it before. Come to auditions to sign up or call the theatre box office at 434-374-0058 and leave your name and number. If you have any questions about casting, call this number also, leave your number, and your call will be returned.
