Local Man Publishes Book on growing up on a Tobacco Farm near South Hill

Jimmy Reese, of Apex, North Carolina, grew up on a tenant tobacco farm just outside of South Hill, Virginia. For the past few years he has posted stories about his experiences growing up on the farm on his Facebook page. Many of his readers have urged Jimmy to publish a collection of these stories. This book is the first collection of these stories to be published. They are memories really, that the author experienced growing up in the 1950s/60s and 70s on a tenant tobacco farm, in ‘dirt poor’ circumstances. Some are funny, some are sad, all are true experiences from the heart; full of vivid descriptions and colorful anecdotes. You will find yourself transported back to a different time and place, where hard work and struggle were tempered by the ties and love of family. From cracklin's to cornbread (Recipes included!), from the tobacco fields to the oak and pine woods, from the small-town schoolyard to smoky poolrooms of the city, you will see them all through Jimmy's eyes and be transported there through his words. Come take a journey you will not soon forget.
The title of the book is “STEAK OF LEAN” and it is available on Amazon.com as an eBook or Paperback. Jimmy hopes to have a location for local distribution established soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.