Why We Need to Protect Lightning Bugs

A joy I remember from my youth was catching lightning bugs in a jar and putting the jar on my bureau and watching them flicker all night long. I don’t recall that there were any holes in the lid so I probably had a bunch of dead bugs by morning. Like most insects, lightning bugs are currently being threatened.
Let’s set the facts straight, lightning bugs or fireflies are neither a true bug or a fly. They are beetles in the family Lampyridae. This means they have a complete life cycle including egg, larva, pupa and adult. Eggs are laid in mid-summer with hatching occurring in late summer. The larva live in the ground, plant debris, leaf litter or under rotting logs until the following spring. Another good reason why a pristine fall cleanup isn’t good for wildlife. For most species, the larvae do produce bioluminescence, making them aptly referred to as glowworms. The larvae are voracious predators and favorite meals are slugs and snails. Who doesn’t appreciate that service? Pupation follows emergence of the larvae and the adults form in late spring. The adults are part of our many needed pollinators that help plant species thrive. In other words, these are ‘good bugs’.
According to Iowa Extension, “Lightning bug larvae and adults produce light by an interesting reaction of chemicals and enzymes. The light produced is a "cold" light; that is, the chemical reaction produces nearly all light and very little heat. The light flashing is regulated according to a genetically fixed pattern and is used by the adults for courtship. It is one of the means by which the males and females recognize members of their own species. Each species has a distinctive pattern of flashes, varying in flash number, duration, interval between flashes, motion accomplished during the flash, height of the flash above ground and so forth. The males and females recognize their own species' flash and get together as a result of the illumination”.
There are some exceptions to the above. There are a few female species that are quite the vixens. They flash to attract a male and when successful, promptly eat them. Some female species do not fly but also have bioluminescence so are also called glowworms.
So why are lightning bugs threatened. You can certainly guess the “usual suspects” such as pesticide use, use of synthetic fertilizers and loss of habitat. Lightning bugs stay on the ground during the day so mowing too frequently or too low may harm their habitat. If you can have an area with long ornamental grasses, that would be beneficial to the lightning bugs.
One problem that you might not have considered is light pollution. Too much light impedes the lightning bugs ability to see flashes from potential mates. This causes poor reproduction. Light pollution negatively impacts many types of wildlife such as nocturnal birds, bats, sea turtles and other insects. Just turning off the lights on your property will help the lightning bugs act in a normal manner.
If you want more information, the Firefly Conservation and Research has a wealth of information on its website, www.firefly.org. Fireflies, Glow-worms, and Lightning Bugs: Identification and Natural History of the Fireflies of the Eastern and Central United States and Canada by Lynn Frierson Faust was praised as a good field guide at many sites I visited researching this article.
Try to maintain a healthier turfgrass area by cutting no lower than 3 inches in height to create a tall grass area. Do it for the lightning bugs and turn off any unneeded outside lights when possible to preserve their natural habitat. Give these fascinating creatures a chance to survive.
