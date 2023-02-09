SKIRMISH OF THE SEXES – Presented by The Ivy League of Comedy at The Colonial Center in South Hill

South Hill, VA – February 1, 2023 Saturday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. at The Colonial Center, The Ivy League of Comedy will present a special Valentine’s Day themed evening of stand-up comedy featuring four of the nation’s most talented comedians: Carmen Lynch, Kerri Louise, Clayton Fletcher, and Shaun Eli. This show is age restricted: ages 16 and up will be permitted at this event.
Pre-celebrate Valentine's Day with the funniest people around! The Ivy League of Comedy presents Skirmish of the Sexes (sm) starring hilarious comedians from TV. The Ivy League of Comedy is the premier group of stand-up comedians touring America. Known for their elite brand of clever comedy, you’ve heard their brilliant comedic voices on late-night TV and Comedy Central. Now come see them live on stage!
Virginia native Carmen Lynch has been featured on a string of late night shows including The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Carmen has also been seen on The Good Wife, Inside Amy Schumer, and This Week at the Comedy Cellar. In 2017 Carmen performed a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her show “Lynched” and has also traveled extensively performing for the troops throughout the Middle East and Africa. Carmen also works in Spanish-speaking countries doing standup in Spanish. Her comedy album “Dance Like You Don’t Need the Money” was reviewed by The New York Times as “one of five to stream” and was voted the #1 comedy album in 2017 by SiriusXM.
High-energy, commanding and versatile, Kerri Louise can entertain any audience with her warmth and razor-edge wit. So it's no wonder that Kerri was a regular correspondent on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Because of that, Kerri was asked to be on the very first episode of the Dr. Oz Show. NBC took Kerri all the way to the finals in the show Last Comic Standing. Her performance on that show prompted The Women's Entertainment Network to make her the star of their new reality show called "TWO FUNNY." Kerri's guest appearances include Nick Mom Night Out, Comics Unleashed, the Montel Show, The Fine Living Channel, Access Hollywood, The Apprentice, The View, Comedy Central, VH1, 20/20 and New Joke City. These credits plus her appearance in the Marie Clair Magazine, the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival and the Montreal Comedy Festival have made Kerri an attraction.
Heard every day on Sirius/XM Radio's Laugh USA, Blue Collar Comedy, and Jamie Foxx's Foxxhole stations, Clayton Fletcher is an American stand-up comedian who lives in New York City and performs throughout the USA, Europe,
Australia, and Caribbean. Recently named 'Best of the Fest' at the Stockholm Comedy Festival, Clayton's has been featured on Hulu-TV's "Comedy Brew," MSNBC's "Your Business," ESPN's "World Series of Poker," and Comcast-TV's "Who's Laughing Now?"
Clayton Fletcher allows us to see the world through the eyes of the son of a poker-playing mom and a jazz musician dad. His smart, clean, provocative comedy is geared towards audiences hungry for laughs without all of the crude shock value relied upon by so many modern stand-up comics. This comic proves once and for all that funny is funny, no matter who or even where you are!
Stand-up comedian Shaun Eli has rightfully been called one of America’s smartest comics. Whether it’s a story about dining with a vegetarian or successfully fighting a parking ticket in criminal court, master storyteller Shaun Eli shows you that there’s hilarity in the ordinary if you approach life with a comedic warp. Job interviews? How about the Ten Commandments? For just about anything he’s experienced he has hilarious stories at the ready. With a sense of humor that’s both cheerful and universal Shaun has headlined shows on five continents. In 2021 he was the recipient of a major profile in The New York Times.
Tickets are $25 each. To purchase tickets or for more information about Skirmish of the Sexes and the Colonial Center’s 2023 season, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to ask about discounted group rates on tickets available to parties of ten people or more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.