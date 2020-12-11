Donald Upton and George Tanner have put up a Christmas tree on the corner of Highway 58 and Main Street in Brodnax. Mr. Tanner had the idea that the church could be a blessing to the community by putting up the tree and celebrating Christmas with our neighbors of Brodnax by singing Christmas Carols starting Wednesday December 16 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. The music will continue through December 23 each day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.