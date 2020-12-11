Donald Upton and George Tanner have put up a Christmas tree on the corner of Highway 58 and Main Street in Brodnax. Mr. Tanner had the idea that the church could be a blessing to the community by putting up the tree and celebrating Christmas with our neighbors of Brodnax by singing Christmas Carols starting Wednesday December 16 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. The music will continue through December 23 each day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg Schools move to all virtual as COVID numbers rise
- Brunswick Sheriff's Office seeking information in Gov. Harrison Parkway homicide
- Brodnax Fire responding to overturned tractor trailer
- New COVID death in Mecklenburg County
- Williams and Feed More team up to provide 500 holiday dinners
- Greene Was a Freshman All-American at ECU
- Turner completes SVCC Power Line Worker Program
- Sadler is BA's Student of the Month
- Brunswick Sheriff warns against counterfeit prescription pills found to contain Fentanyl
- Singleton Completes SVCC Power Line Worker Program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.