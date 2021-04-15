Historical Garden Week Highlight: The Edmonds Home

Situated on a hill in the heart of Windsor Park in South Hill, this brick colonial built in 1999 is the home of a couple of busy educators with deep roots in Southside Virginia. Collections of cherished ceramics, cut glass and family photographs are displayed throughout the home. Several photographs of Brunswick County relatives date from the 1900s. Family antique furnishings add warmth to the contemporary design of the home. Special pieces are located in the guest bedroom. The open floor plan accommodates the living, dining and kitchen spaces seamlessly blending old with new. A patio off the living room opens to an area where the owners showcase their gardening skills. Perennial beds, pots overflowing with annuals, as well as ornamental and fruit trees planted over the years combine to create the feel of an urban farm.
