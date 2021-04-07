Historic Garden Week Feature: The Taylor Home

This two-story residence evolved from a traditional timber frame structure into a private home it is today over more than 150 years. According to local history, it is South Hill’s oldest home. William Loveland purchased the property known as Wilson’s Ordinary on the new Plank Road from Boydton to Petersburg before 1867, changed the name to Loveland’s Tavern and operated it as a stagecoach rest stop. In the 1970s, Mr Taylor’s grandmother saved it from destruction. With help from her daughter and son-in-law, she reinforced the structure, bricked the exterior, added the columns (rescued from Appomattox) to the front entry, and incorporated modern amenities. Inside, decorative columns from a Petersburg home are highlights in the formal living room. The original floor plan has been rearranged and the stairs were relocated. In the previous space, a local artist created a wallpaper mural. The current owners bought the property in the 1980s. Much of the period furnishing are from their families or has been collected from local estate sales. Grounds are landscaped with large old oaks, English boxwoods and an ivy covered cedar tree. This property was showcased during South Hill’s Bicentennial Home Tour in 1976.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spence Was Co-POY for ‘04 District Champions
- Delivering drugs to a prisoner
- SHVFD Boat 7 responds to capsized boat
- MacCallum More names new Executive Director
- Southside Health District expands vaccine to general public
- VCU Health CMH purchases new lung function equipment
- Chase City nonprofit opens doors for youth success
- Vaccine clinic scheduled at Park View on Saturday
- Pet of the Week: Ollie
- Community raises panhandling concerns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.