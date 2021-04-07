Historic Garden Week Feature: The Taylor Home

624 North Mecklenburg Ave

This two-story residence evolved from a traditional timber frame structure into a private home it is today over more than 150 years. According to local history, it is South Hill’s oldest home.  William Loveland purchased the property known as Wilson’s Ordinary on the new Plank Road from Boydton to Petersburg before 1867, changed the name to Loveland’s Tavern and operated it as a stagecoach rest stop.  In the 1970s, Mr Taylor’s grandmother saved it from destruction. With help from her daughter and son-in-law, she reinforced the structure, bricked the exterior, added the columns (rescued from Appomattox) to the front entry, and incorporated modern amenities.  Inside, decorative columns from a Petersburg home are highlights in the formal living room.  The original floor plan has been rearranged and the stairs were relocated.  In the previous space, a local artist created a wallpaper mural. The current owners bought the property in the 1980s.  Much of the period furnishing are from their families or has been collected from local estate sales.  Grounds are landscaped with large old oaks, English boxwoods and an ivy covered cedar tree. This property was showcased during South Hill’s Bicentennial Home Tour in 1976.