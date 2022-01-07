2022 SEASON OF PERFORMANCES ANNOUNCED at The Colonial Center in South Hill

South Hill, VA – January 6, 2022: The Colonial Center is pleased to announce their 2022 season of performance events as it stands at this time. In addition to the shows listed below, a December 2022 C.A.T.S. Community Theatre production will be announced very soon, and it is possible that more one-night-only performances will be added to the schedule.
Kicking things off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, will be a performance by KIDS IN AMERICA – The Totally 80s Tribute Band. KIDS IN AMERICA is based in Charlotte, NC, but they tour nationally with their show which covers the biggest hits and artists of the iconic 1980s, including Madonna, Michael Jackson, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, Prince, Cyndi Lauper, The Cure, Pat Benatar, The Cars and much more! Big hair, colorful spandex, and whole lot of glitter and glam make a KIDS IN AMERICA show a treat for the eyes and ears.
June 25 will bring TRIAL BY FIRE – Tribute to Journey to the Colonial Center’s stage at 7:30 p.m. In 1996, Journey put the band back together to record their tenth studio album, TRIAL BY FIRE. Soon after its release, Steve Perry was injured, unable to perform, and Journey’s planned Trial by Fire tour became "the tour that never happened". TRIAL BY FIRE - Tribute to Journey is born out of the hearts of five seasoned North Carolina - based musicians who have decided to answer the question, “What would that toured have looked like?”. It is their vision to bring that 1996 tour to Journey fans across the country and to embrace the sound and visuals of the Steve Perry era of Journey. Prepare to let TRIAL BY FIRE take you back to an earlier day when you couldn't help but sing along to such powerful choruses as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Lights,” "Separate Ways," and "Faithfully".
The first C.A.T.S. Community Theatre production of 2022 will be STEEL MAGNOLIAS with performances scheduled for July 23, 29, and 30 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. on July 24 and 31. Just about everyone knows the story of STEEL MAGNOLIAS due to the highly successful 1989 movie adaptation which starred Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, and Daryl Hannah: Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. Along with her anxious and eager assistant, Annelle, Truvy styles the hair of many of the women about town: wealthy widow and former first lady of Chinquapin, Clairee Belcher, local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”), intelligent and compassionate career woman M’Lynn, and her daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town.
On Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. Michael Carter will return to the Colonial Center’s stage with his TRIBUTE TO ELVIS IN LAS VEGAS. 2022 marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, and what better way to commemorate/celebrate his life and talent than by paying tribute to him in an all-out Vegas-style revue featuring South Hill’s very own Michael Carter? Michael will be joined by guest performers as he re-creates some of Elvis’ greatest hits. Get your tickets early for this one – it’s sure to be highly attended!
Patricia Mahaney has been a mainstay in C.A.T.S. Community Theatre productions for quite a few years and the Colonial Center has received several requests for her to put on her very own show. Well… you asked for it; you got it! SMALL TOWN GIRL with Patricia Mahaney will hit the stage on Sunday, September 11, at 2:30 p.m. This show will feature Patricia’s renditions of her father’s favorite songs including Patsy Cline’s “Crazy”, selections from Broadway musicals such as “On My Own”, and the songs of Barbara Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Adele, and many more. She will be joined by family and friends on stage with a variety of performances!
In October, C.A.T.S. Community Theatre will return with performances of YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN on October 8, 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. on October 9 & 16. Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. This delightful musical has won several awards over the years and is beloved by people of all ages. With catchy tunes, high-energy tap-dancing, comedy, and a bunch of lovable characters, YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is one of the most enjoyable Broadway productions of all time.
South Hill can’t get enough of Elvis, as made apparent by the numerous requests the Colonial Center has received to bring back Michael Carter’s Christmas-themed Elvis show, CHRISTMAS WITH ‘THE KING’. Your wish is our command! On Sunday, November 20, CHRISTMAS WITH ‘THE KING’ will return at 2:30 p.m. Featuring Michael Carter, Calvary’s Hill Gospel group, and more special guests, this show will be a great way to kick off your holiday celebrations.
Keep in mind that December 2022 will include another C.A.T.S. Community Theatre Christmas production, with the possibility of another one-night-only show as well. More details about December 2022 will be released very soon so be on the look-out for upcoming announcements.
For ticket pricing, purchasing, and more information about the 2022 season, please call the Colonial Center’s Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to ask about discounted ticket pricing which is available to groups of ten people or more.
Please note: until further notice, all audience members are asked to please wear an appropriate face mask which covers their nose and mouth while attending events at the Colonial Center. Masks are highly recommended for all, regardless of vaccination status. Single-use masks will be available, free of charge, at the Will Call desk during events.
