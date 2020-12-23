Brodnax native shares his story in new autobiography

Brodnax native Timothy Garnes has decided to share his stories and experiences through the written word. His book entitled When My Heart Stops Beating My Words Will Forever Breathe It is available and doing well on Amazon and will soon be available at Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Books-a-million.
The autobiography focuses on Mr. Garnes’ time in the military and the life experiences that he has gained along the way. “I served as Green Beret [in the United States Military] for 15 years. I’ve traveled all over the world to over thirty countries. I’ve seen a lot on that side and as far as understanding a lot of things and so I felt compelled to share my story about getting to travel. So it’s pretty much an autobiography and my perception of the things that I was seeing and experiencing along the way. It’s a mixture of socialism a little but more about my encounters with racism as I moved along throughout my career.”
Throughout his travels Garnes has studied ancient history and cultures in many different countries. “I am highly versed on these cultures and how it relates to things that we do today. I’m just trying to expose that a little bit and plant a few seeds. I’m not trying to get anybody to see my point of view but rather to make them stop and think a little bit.” He continued, “I’ve done the research and people can refute that or they can agree.”
Garnes admits that his time traveling in the military and after cost him quality time with his children and hopes that the book will allow them the chance to know that side of their father. “I traveled so much when they were young that they never really got the chance to get to know me. I spent nine years as a contractor oversees in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait and prior to that I spent 15 years in Special Forces.”
The Brunswick High School graduate received his Bachelor’s degree after leaving the military working for General Electric as an I.T. Engineer. He is also relatively fluent in Thai and possesses the ability to use Morse code. “In the military my commanders would tell me that I should consider a career in writing but I never took it seriously because I never had time. Now that I am retired and have a little more time, I can reflect back on my experiences.”
“I don’t want people to get deterred by the name of the book. The subtitle is ‘My experiences with racism in America’. It exists and we have to keep it real and so this is just my experience. I’m not trying to be negative or anything like that. I’m pretty well rounded. My target audience is anyone who can read and is willing to hear one man’s story. ”
As previously mentioned, When My Heart Stops Beating My Words Will Forever Breathe It is currently available on Amazon. You can find it in the books department by searching the full title or Timothy Garnes. You may also follow Mr. Garnes on Facebook at www.fb./Ankhawakening. “I’ll be departing for Nairobi on December 16th and hope that my readers will stay tuned for my next book.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.