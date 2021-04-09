Southern Soul artist records music video in Mecklenburg

Local Southern Soul artist, Big G, made his way back to Mecklenburg County to shoot his first official music video with Kwaman Stevenson of Shotta Gang Films. The music video for “Can I Hold You” can be found on both Youtube and on Shotta Gang Films’ Facebook page. Locations for the video included both Boydton and South Hill.
Kwaman Stevenson—a multi-talented area man with his own photography and music careers—said, “[Big G] is a known name when it comes to Southern Soul music…A lot of people grew up on his music; I was one of them! It was an honor for me to be able to shoot his music video back at home.”
Stevenson remarked that he’s been listening to Big G’s music since the age of fifteen. One day he, “took it upon myself one day to inbox him and he replied. Here it is now and we’ve shot a music video.”
The opportunity to work with Big G has already opened a few doors for the aspiring artist. Stevenson shared that he will be going to California in September for a major project, but he has not yet shared what artist he will be working with. Of his own exploits, Stevenson stated that he has performed at the Apollo as well as in Raleigh, Richmond, and Baltimore. Additionally, Stevenson has performed at Boydton Day two years in a row.
We were able to speak with Big G’s manager, Cynthia Vaughan about this milestone. Vaughan, CEO of Stone River Records which manages Big G’s music shared that they are looking for a place to perform in the Chase City and Boydton areas. Big G believes in bringing money back to the community, and has worked for years now to benefit the area in any way he can.
Vaughan shared that Big G has performed in Keysville and Crewe quite a few times. However, his performances have outgrown the usual performance areas due to large turnouts.
Big G—also known as George Staten—grew up in Charlotte County. Vaughan shared that he was well known for softball at Randolph Henry. Big G has also performed with quite a number of Southern Soul artists such as Clarence Carter, Percy Sledge, and Betty Wright before her death. He has also toured in the past with Roy C and Bobby Blue Bland.
Staten is also known for his passion for music. Vaughan shared that Big G actually plays every instrument part on his albums other than the drums. He works hard with the band he tours with so that there is no discretion between the music on his CDs and music live.
