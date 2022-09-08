SMALL TOWN GIRL with Patricia Mahaney Coming to The Colonial Center

South Hill, VA – August 30, 2022: SMALL TOWN GIRL with Patricia Mahaney is coming to The Colonial Center on Sunday, September 11, at 2:30 p.m. The Colonial Center is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill, VA. This performance has been sponsored by 313 Cocktails & Kitchen and The Dogwood Event Space.
Patricia Mahaney is a small-town girl, born in New York City, and raised in South Hill by her immigrant parents from the Philippines. Her father, Dr. Oscar Gulmatico, introduced her to a wide variety of musical genres, ranging from country to Broadway musicals. She began singing when she was given her first solo in a 5th grade musical at South Hill Elementary. When her parents discovered she could sing, they served as her “talent agents,” entering her in numerous talent shows and events for piano and voice.
SMALL TOWN GIRL will include Patricia’s late father’s favorite songs, such as Patsy Cline’s “Crazy”, selections from Broadway musicals such as “On My Own”, the songs of Barbara Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Adele, and many more. She will be joined onstage by Michael Carter, J. D. Rimon, Maurice Ellis, Miguel Ballesteros, Bill Wilkerson, Leigh Lambert, Michelle Harris, Phoenix Ditter, Evie Ditter, Pepe Pacheco, and Jayvee Gulmatico for a variety of performances.
Tickets for this one-night-only event are $15 each. To purchase tickets or for more information about SMALL TOWN GIRL and the rest of The Colonial Center’s 2022 season, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to ask about discounted group rates on tickets which are available to parties of ten people or more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.