Local group works to make Christmas special for LaCrosse students

The South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse is partnering with LaCrosse Elementary to make this Christmas brighter for some students! Donate any amount and/or meet us at Walmart to provide some needs and a few "wants" for our area children! If you want to contribute by helping us shop for specifics, you are more than welcome! Your time is appreciated! Come masked and ready to shop! We will meet you at the pharmacy side door at 2:00 ready to shop with donations that are earmarked for this event! Your contributions allow us to do more for our community! We accept CashApp ($SouthHillAglow), PayPal (sh.aglowlighthouse@gmail.com ) or  mailed checks made out to Aglow International-South Hill and mailed to P.O. Box 495, Boydton, VA 23917. Once we finish shopping, we will meet at New Life Ministries to "wrap up" the event by wrapping each gift! (Who doesn't enjoy tearing open gifts on Christmas morning?!) We will be spread out to be socially distanced and masked. Join the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse for this opportunity to touch lives this Christmas! If you have questions, contact Rachel Brown at southhillaglow@gmail.com  or Alfredia Lee at anewlifemin@ymail.com