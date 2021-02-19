Aglow Community Lighthouse hosting impactful event Feb. 27

Join the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse as we host this impact event on Saturday, February 27th at 11:00. Our guest, Co-Pastor Shelly Dagner, Word of God International Ministries, will take us deeper into God's Word and expose the lies that have held us captive in regard to mental/emotional health.
Because of the sensitivity of this topic, this meeting will not stream publicly. You will experience a "safe place" culture as we zoom. In order to participate in this limited capacity event, you will need to register in advance to receive the zoom link and make sure you have downloaded the zoom app. Email Rachel Brown at southhillaglow@gmail.com to receive the registration link.
Many of us walk around with emotional scars, fears, and trauma that has tormented us or hindered us from reaching freedom in our minds and emotions. 3 John 1:2 (Amp) says, "Beloved, I pray that in every way you may succeed and prosper and be in good health [physically], just as [I know] your soul prospers [spiritually]." Our soul is comprised of our mind, will, and emotions. Childhood trauma lingers long after adulthood if it's not brought into the Light of God's Word and Love. Our "Little Girl" needs to be tormented no longer. She no longer needs to hide in the shadows of shame and rejection! Allow this time of intimate and open conversation to release the "Little Girl" and to be ushered into the Light of God's Embrace!
