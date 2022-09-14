Mahaney honors late father in music variety show

After a year of planning, SMALL TOWN GIRL with Patricia Mahaney was presented at The Colonial Center on Sunday, September 11. Mahaney offered a special thank you to her friends who joined her on stage and to Lauren Epps, Doug Wright, Kris Fleshood Walker , Scott Walker and William Solari for their help in making the show possible. SMALL TOWN GIRL featured some of Patricia’s late father’s, Dr. Oscar Gulmatico, favorite songs such as Patsy Cline’s “Crazy”, selections from Broadway musicals like “On My Own”, songs from Barbara Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Adele, and many more. Michael Carter, J. D. Rimon, Maurice Ellis, Miguel Ballesteros, Bill Wilkerson, Leigh Lambert, Michelle Harris, Phoenix Ditter, Evie Ditter, Pepe Pacheco, and Jayvee Gulmatico joined her onstage.