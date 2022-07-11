South Hill, VA –July 6, 2022: The Colonial Center will hold open auditions for the C.A.T.S. Community Theatre Production of YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN on Monday, July 25, at 6:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 26, at 6:00 p.m. This production has been sponsored by Boyd Cars of Virginia and Parker Oil Company. Performances dates are as follows: October 8, 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees on October 9 & 16 at 2:30 p.m.
The Colonial Center is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill, VA. Please enter the theatre via the Main Entrance and go to the third-floor ballroom for auditions. (The doors will be opened at 5:45 p.m.)
Regular rehearsals will take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings, and on Sunday afternoons. Rehearsals are mandatory during the final two weeks prior to opening. Please check your availability for all performances and required rehearsals prior to auditioning. Contact the Doug Wright at (434) 262-4170 with questions about auditions, rehearsals, casting, etc.
Casting for teens and adults. Available roles include Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Schroeder, Lucy, Sally, and Linus’ Blanket (dancing role). Additional chorus roles may be added after auditions. Dancing will be required for all characters in the show.
Please be prepared to sing a song of your choice at auditions. A pianist will not be available, but backing tracks for songs from YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN will be available on-site. If you wish to sing something that is not from the show, please bring a CD or Bluetooth-enabled device with your backing track. (No lead vocals on the track, please.) If you need assistance with acquiring a backing track, please contact Doug Wright at (434) 262-4170. You may also contact Doug to schedule an alternate audition date/time if you are unable to attend either of the audition sessions.
Please visit www.colonialcenterva.org for additional information.
