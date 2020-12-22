Virginia breaks 300K COVID cases

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 310,890 cases of Coronavirus in the Commonwealth as of December 21. Virginia has additionally seen 4,654 deaths linked to the virus. The daily new cases 7 day moving average has risen and nearly doubled since the worst outbreak in late May/early June. As of December 21, the 7-day moving average of cases found daily in the Commonwealth has risen to 3,481 cases.
Mecklenburg County has risen to 1,168 cases, a nearly 100 case increase in two weeks time. COVID cases in the county seem to be rising in severity, as seven new hospitalizations have been reported rising to a 59 count total since March. Mecklenburg has additionally seen 38 deaths tied to COVID.
No new outbreaks have been reported in the Southside Health District, which is comprised of Brunwick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg counties. Most of Virginia remains in the red on the COVID-19 risk level chart. Only a few localities are at an orange on the scale. Mecklenburg County is reportedly in the red.
There have been 837 cases found in the Southside Health District in relation to reported outbreaks. The remaining 1,885 cases found in the district can be attributed to community spread.
More information on the numbers can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. A reminder: cases are not reported on the day the patient became ill, but on the day they have been classified as meeting the case definition for COVID-19.
Stay-at-home and mask wearing orders are still in effect as recommended by Governor Ralph Northam. While COVID-19 can be quite deadly, the virus can also appear with little to no symptoms. Keep in mind that these symptoms have been reported with COVID-19 and if you suspect you may have the virus, quarantine first then call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Symptoms:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:
Trouble breathing
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion
Inability to wake or stay awake
Bluish lips or face
For information regarding the difference between Influenza and COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm.
