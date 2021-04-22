Where and How to get the COVID Vaccine in Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina

South Hill, VA (4/21/21) – With COVID vaccine phases open to all Virginians and North Carolinians ages 16 and older, now is the time to make sure you are registered.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will offer a COVID vaccine clinic to 16 and 17-year-olds on Friday, April 30, from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the old CMH emergency room, located in South Hill on Buena Vista Circle. Pfizer is the only vaccine that is approved for ages 16 and 17 at this time. A parent or legal guardian must accompany their teenager to the visit. VCU Health CMH is continuing to offer the vaccine to the public in all phases through their community vaccination clinic on Fridays. These clinics will continue every Friday as long as there remains a need for area residents to be vaccinated and the vaccine supply is available. NO WALK-INS ARE PERMITTED AT THE CLINIC. Contact the VCU Health CMH Vaccination Clinic by phone at (434) 447-5541 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment to be vaccinated.
Vaccine Hesitancy
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is working with the Virginia Department of Health to ensure underserved communities are getting access to the vaccine and understand the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ikenna Ibe, MD, MPH, MBA, FACP, reiterated that the vaccines went through the FDA’s standards for safety and effectiveness before it was authorized for use and said, “The benefits of the vaccine can be better achieved if a greater number of the population become vaccinated.”
Director of Marketing and Development Ken Kurz admits, “I was on the fence until I heard our infectious disease specialists explain the vaccines and how they teach the immune system to fight the virus without altering our DNA.”
A licensed pharmacist makes sure the vaccines are properly prepared and stored for each clinic. Pharmacy Director Rick Clary, RPH, MBA, recently earned the VCU Health Team Member of the Month award for his role in getting the vaccines out to the staff, patients and the public.
Mr. Clary encourages all who are eligible to get their vaccinations when the time comes. “It will make a difference so we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” he said.
A recent survey of 300,000 people by Press Ganey determined the number of people willing to be vaccinated went from 56 percent in October 2020 to 73 percent in February 2021.
Still on the fence? There are trusted resources available on VCU Health’s website, the CDC website, Virginia Department of Health and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Still not convinced? Make an appointment to see your physician to get all your questions answered.
Residents of Virginia may register here:
Residents of North Carolina may register here:
