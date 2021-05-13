COVID Vaccine Clinic Open to Ages 12+

South Hill, VA (5/12/21) – With COVID vaccine phases open to all Virginians and North Carolinians ages 12 and older,now is the time to make an appointment to be vaccinated.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will offer a COVID vaccine clinic to anyone 12 years and older. Pfizer is the only vaccine that is approved for ages 12 - 17 at this time. A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child to the vaccination. The clinic will be held Friday, June 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the old hospital ER on Buena Vista Circle in South Hill. Contact the VCU Health CMH Vaccination Clinic by phone at (434) 447-5541 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment to be vaccinated. NO WALK-INS ARE PERMITTED AT THE CLINIC.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is a nonprofit hospital that is dedicated to being the leader in health services for the south-central region of Virginia and portions of northern North Carolina. Since 1954, the hospital’s employees, physicians, volunteers and board of directors have worked to fulfill their mission of providing excellence in the delivery of health care. Today, VCU Health CMH has a new hospital with 70 private patient rooms and a long term care facility with an additional 140 beds. VCU Health CMH provides a wide array of in-patient services, including acute care and long-term care along with many outpatient programs such as home health, hospice and many others. Since inception, they have grown to be one of the area’s largest employers with more than 800 employees, 160+ volunteers and 177 providers, representing 26 medical specialties, on staff. Visit VCU-CMH.org for more information.
