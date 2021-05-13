COVID Vaccine Clinic Open to Ages 12+

VCU Health CMH will offer a COVID vaccine clinic to anyone 12 years and older on Friday, June 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the old hospital ER on Buena Vista Circle in South Hill. Contact (434) 447-5541 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Fridayto make an appointment to be vaccinated.