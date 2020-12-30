COVID numbers rise from community spread

Community spread of the COVID-19 virus still is at an all-time high in Mecklenburg County. No new outbreaks of the virus have been reported, but there have been nearly 100 new cases reported in the past week.
Mecklenburg reports 1,258 confirmed cases as of Monday, December 28. Additionally, the county has seen 65 cases that required hospitalization and 38 that have resulted in death.
The Virginia Department of Health reports 336,175 cases; more than 25 thousand new cases since last week. There have also been over 200 new deaths, bringing the number up to 4,861 deaths from the virus.
Again, no new outbreaks have been reported in the Southside Health District—comprised of Brunswick, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties—but the majority of the state remains in the red on the COVID-19 risk level chart. Only one county, Cumberland County, has managed to control spread enough to achieve a yellow on the scale. A handful of Virginia counties are at an orange on the risk-level scale, but most of Virginia remains red.
CVS began rolling out their initiative to provide vaccines to long-term care facilities which have been hit hard by COVID-19. This is the beginning of a 12-week vaccination program to be mobilized in 847 nursing and assisted living facilities in the Commonwealth.
CVS Pharmacy teams will be making three visits to each facility to ensure residents and staff received their initial shot and the critical booster. The company has shared that plans are underway for the pharmacies to provide the vaccine to the general public.
More information on the numbers can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. A reminder: cases are not reported on the day the patient became ill, but on the day they have been classified as meeting the case definition for COVID-19.
Stay-at-home and mask wearing orders are still in effect as recommended by Governor Ralph Northam. While COVID-19 can be quite deadly, the virus can also appear with little to no symptoms. Keep in mind that these symptoms have been reported with COVID-19 and if you suspect you may have the virus, quarantine first then call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Symptoms:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion
• Inability to wake or stay awake
• Bluish lips or face
For information regarding the difference between Influenza and COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm.
