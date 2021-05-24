SSHD mobile vaccine clinic slated for June 1 in Chase City

(BOYDTON, Va.) -- The Virginia Department of Health’s Southside Health District, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and other supporting partners, has announced the two additional dates for its mobile vaccination clinics.
These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.
The added clinics are:
Sunday, May 23
1 to 4 p.m.
Brunswick County Conference Center
100 Athletic Field Road
Lawrenceville, VA 23868
Tuesday, June 1
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Estes Center
316 N Main St.
Chase City, VA23924
For a full list of mobile clinic dates and locations in the Southside Health District, please visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/southside/. No appointments are needed.
These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the Southside Health District and across the state.
These mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a person to return for a second-dose shot. For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please talk to your healthcare provider or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.
To find all vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
