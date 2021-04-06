Southside Health District expands vaccine to general public

SOUTHSIDE, VA- The Virginia Department of Health has expanded the Southside Health District and the Pittsylvania/ Danville Health District to Phase 2 of the vaccination plan, which includes all individuals ages 16 and older.
“We are pleased to begin offering appointments to all members of general public in Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and Southside Health District that have pre-registered,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the PDHD and SSHD. “However, those with the highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.”
In the Southside Health District there have been nearly 23,000 vaccines doses administered to date. In Mecklenburg County there have been a total of 14,875 doses given out to eligible patients. 9,329 have received their first dose and at least 5,986 have received the second. Halifax County makes up a large portion of administered vaccines in the Southside Health District with 15,845 doses going to eligible receivers while Brunswick has a total of 6,617 administered.
There have been a total of 2,167 reported in Mecklenburg County since the first last year. Of this total 91 have been hospitalized and 62 have lost their lives to the virus. A total of 29 outbreaks have been reported in the Southside Health District mostly made up of long-term care and correctional facilities.
If you are interested and eligible to receive a vaccine in Phase 2 you should pre-register by going to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, please follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:
- Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in our area. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.
- Please plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early cause backups.
- Please wear “vaccine ready” clothing to the extent feasible (with easy access to your upper arm).
The CDC and the Virginia Department of Health encourages all Virginians to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention. “Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often, stay at least six feet away from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.”
