3 outbreaks discovered in Southside region as Virginia enters new height of COVID spread

Mecklenburg County continues to move upwards to the 1,000 case mark for COVID-19 cases. On November 9, there were a total of 932 cases found in Mecklenburg County, with 46 hospitalizations—one new one—and 35 resulting deaths.
The Southside Health District held at 14 outbreaks for quite a while, but has reported three new ones in the past week bringing the total up to 17. Currently there are seven outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a child care setting, and one in a K-12 setting. These outbreaks have attributed to 608 cases spread across the counties of Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg, as well as 160 healthcare worker cases.
On Monday, the Town of Chase City announced that their monthly town council meeting will be postponed for now. Mayor Fahringer confirms that there has not been a reported outbreak, but a council member tested positive; through contact tracing, the case was found to have been contracted through outside activities. Fahringer stated that, “out of an overabundance of caution regarding COVID,” the Town Council has decided to postpone further meetings while everyone is tested.
Virginia currently stands at 193,477 cases, 13,116 hospitalizations, and 3,713 deaths due to COVID-19. While numbers are still being reported due to the long incubation period for some cases, Virginia has seen a significant rise in cases starting October 20. Since then, there have been at least over 1,000 cases reported daily, with numbers reaching a peak of over 1,200 cases reported a day. Virginia has reached a new high of cases reported daily in the past two weeks.
As a reminder, Virginia is under a strict mask-wearing and stay-at-home order. Be sure to wear your mask and socially distance while out in public to keep yourself and others safe.
COVID-19 symptoms can develop anywhere between two days and fourteen days after exposure. Be sure to get tested as soon as you know you have been exposed, and be on the lookout for symptoms such as fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion/running nose, and nausea/vomiting. Also make sure to get your flu shot!
