Vaccine clinic scheduled at Park View on Saturday

There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday April 3rd at 9 a.m. at Park View High School located at 205 Parkview Circle in South Hill. This event is open to any qualified individual ages 18 and up. In order to receive your vaccine, you must register before 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2nd by calling 434-738-6545 extension 100 or 102 or email Jacqueline Miles at jaqueline.miles@vdh.virginia.gov. Only 250 vaccines are available.
