South Hill, Virginia, October 14, 2020: The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. This virtual meeting is open to the public. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting the business of the Council as enabled by the actions of the Virginia General Assembly April 23, 2020 authorizing any state, local, regional or regulatory body or governing board to meet by electronic communication means without a quorum of the public body or any member of the governing board physically assembled at one location when the Governor has declared a state of emergency in accordance with § 44-146.17, The Council will receive reports from specific committees, including review of the FY 21 Capacity-Building budget, and may review and act on project applications.
The Region 3 Council may elect to go into Executive Session for discussion about the Project Pipeline, vendor contracts, and personnel matters. The Council’s agenda packet will be available for review on October 23, 2020 on the GO Virginia Region 3 website (www.govirginia3.org).
Interested parties should use the following link to access the October 28, 2020 10:00 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The password is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 1-929 205 6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8:00 a.m. October 28 to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.