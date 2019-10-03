web only South Hill Methodist Church Holds Stew Sale Oct 3, 2019 Oct 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Night PV Honored One of Their OwnSaying Goodbye to Buckhorn SchoolWalker Found His Passion on the DiamondExtraordinary Nurse Recognized at VCU Health Community Memorial HospitalCouncil approves Phase 1 of HWY 58 and Country Lane intersection projectGreenhouse Drive agri-tourism business approved by BoardVA requiring masks for K-12 studentsDr. D Sports: Hard At WorkNew teacher dinner cancelled as COVID numbers riseOLYMPIC GOLD!!! Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Saturday October 5 the South Hill Methodist Church will be selling Brunswick Stew for $8 per quart. Tickets are sold in advance and must be presented as proof of purchase. Pick up is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Warehouse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save
