Package intended for GEO prison gets dropped at Brunswick Academy by drone

On September 13, 2021 at 8 a.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee at Brunswick Academy reporting that a suspicious package was on school grounds.
During the investigation, it was determined that this package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. after a witness saw a drone land on the grounds at that time.
The witness says that they saw a small dark colored sedan come into the parking lot of the school and grab the drone. Law enforcement interviewed the witnesses and collected the package.
The Sheriff's Office says that it is apparent that the package was intended for the adjacent property which houses the Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
The facility is operated by a private company named The GEO Group.
There have been numerous calls for service at the prison this year regarding drone sightings allegedly conducting the same criminal activity.
The package was brought back to Brunswick Sheriff's office for processing and it was found that it contained several pounds of marijuana and tobacco.
There were also three cellphones and a USB-C to lightning converter in the package
This is an ongoing investigation in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Corrections Drug Task Force.
