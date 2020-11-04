Share the LOVE with MacCallum More Museum & Gardens, Mecklenburg County & Virginia Tourism, November 15th.

WHO: MacCallum More Museum & Gardens, Mecklenburg County Tourism, the Chase City Chamber of Commerce, Town of Chase City and Virginia Tourism Corporation.
WHAT: Join us for the unveiling of Virginia’s newest LOVE sculpture and a celebration of Fall, travel and tourism in Mecklenburg County, VA.
WHERE: MacCallum More Museum & Gardens – 603 Hudgins Street Chase City, VA
WHEN: Sunday, November 15th 1pm – 5pm
MORE: It's time for that road trip to discover one of Virginia’s greatest hidden treasures! This 6- acre oasis located in the heart of Chase City is waiting to offer you the peace & respite you seek. Join us on November 15th as we unveil our new LOVE sculpture and celebrate Fall in the Gardens with many fall treats in store like award-winning Brunswick stew mastered by Daniel Town Stew Crew - 2019 Taste of Brunswick Festival Champions. A cider bar featuring fresh pressed Virginia apple cider from Morris’ Orchard, a hot dog bar, fire pit for s’mores and hand-made wares by the Lake Country Artisans Guild. Live music by the Tobacco Road Band. Admission is Free.
Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Mecklenburg County and Virginia. In 2019, local tourism generated $152 million in revenue, supported nearly 1,500 jobs locally and provided $1.8 billion in state and local revenue for the Commonwealth. The LOVEworks program is an extension of the iconic Virginia is for Lovers brand, designed to promote travel throughout the Commonwealth.
CONTACT: Tina Morgan, Tourism Coordinator
434-738-6191 x4438
