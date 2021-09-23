Town Council approves employee social media policy

The South Hill Town Council approved a new social media policy for Town employees at the Monday, Sept. 13 meeting.
The policy prohibits employees from posting on social media platforms, described as “all means of communicating or posting information or content of any sort on the Internet, including to your own or someone else’s weblog or blog, journal or diary, personal website, social networking or affinity website, web bulletin board, or a chat room, whether or not associated or affiliated with the Town, as well as any other form of electronic communication”, about customers, business plans, employees, or any work-related matters.
The document states when an employee is participating social networking, they are representing both themselves and the Town. “It is not the intention of this policy to restrict your ability to have an online presence nor to mandate what you can and cannot say”.
Town employees are not allowed to post on social media platforms during working hours for the Town with the exception of emergency/community information that is needed for public knowledge. “All emergency/community information social media posts are subject to review by the Town Manager or Police Chief.”
Official policy guidelines are as follows:
• Do not post financial, confidential, sensitive, or proprietary information about the Town or its customers, employees, council, citizens, and candidates.
• Beware of comments that could reflect poorly on you and the Town. Social media sites are not the forum for venting personal complaints about supervisors, co-workers, or the Town.
• As a Town employee, be aware that you are responsible for the content that you post and that information remains in cyberspace forever.
• Use privacy settings when appropriate. Remember, the internet is immediate and nothing posted is ever truly private nor does it expire.
• If you see unfavorable opinions, negative comments, or criticism about yourself or the Town, do not try to have the post removed or send a written reply that will escalate the situation. Forward this information to Human Resources and the Town Manager.
• If you are posting to personal networking sites and are speaking about job-related content or about the Town, identify yourself as a Town employee and use a disclaimer and make it clear that these views are not reflective of the views of the
Town. “The opinions expressed on this site are my own and do not represent the views of the Town of South Hill”. Actions such as agreeing/disagreeing, emojis may influence social audience(s). The guidance is to protect you and the Town.
Employees who violate this policy will be subject to disciplinary action, “up to and including termination of employment”.
