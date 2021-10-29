Pet of the Week: Nettie

Nettie is an amazing, sweet, super-loving, smart dog who is about 3 years old and weighs 44 lbs. She came to us as a transfer from the county pound. Nettie is very social and just wants to be loved-on. Staff members say she is gentle, quiet and beautifully mannered. Nettie has a pretty tannish-red coat with black muzzle and eyebrows and looks like she may be a Shepherd/Mountain Cur mix. Such an adorable look! She was sent to the vet recently to be spayed and get all her vaccinations. She also tested negative for heartworms, so she's all ready to go home with you. Call (434) 374-8076 and/or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com for adoption info. Visit Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
