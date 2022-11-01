Longtime local business celebrates 20 year milestone

Discount Furniture Center of South Hill is celebrating 20 years of business this coming weekend with a storewide sale for customers to enjoy.
Owner Ernie Thompson spent almost two decades prior to founding the company working at Southside Oil Company. His time there allowed him to build relationships with business owners in the area, and these relationships proved to be great sources of advice as he built the business.
In addition to furniture, the years have seen the store carry appliances, mattresses, bicycles, jewelry, antiques, and flooring. If there was a customer need, Ernie works hard to provide the items to the community.
In 2009, Discount Furniture Center’s second location opened in Farmville, VA. Lifestyle Furniture and Mattress Gallery was added to the WRE, LLC family in 2014 with locations in both Henderson, NC and Farmville, VA.
The most recent acquisition came in May of 2018 with the purchase of Hometown Rentals of Virginia. The company, which had been a family owned business for over 30 years under the leadership of John Miller, is now known as Hometown Sales and Leasing.
Today, Ernie and his business partner Robert Smith have grown the company to include one Discount Furniture Center location, one Lifestyle Furniture and Mattress Gallery, and six Buddy’s Home Furnishing locations.
In 2017 Discount Furniture Center moved to a new, larger location on Peebles Street in South Hill near Walmart. The move allowed for a great combination of office and warehouse space, alongside the 18,000 square foot showroom. Each location in the company is deeply rooted in the community, offering a wonderful selection of merchandise. The company’s team of dedicated employees have been essential to making WRE, LLC a top rated company able to deliver on their motto, “A Solution for Every Budget”.
Connie Thompson, who is Ernie’s wife and has been active in the business for as long as it has been open, and Kim Lucy handle selecting and buying the right pieces for their customer base and showroom floor. “I like to keep things in our showroom that I know the customers would want,” said Connie.
Marketing is a challenge for any retailer today, and success is only found with the right message, delivered across an optimal mix of media outlets. WRE, LLC has found the right message and mix their markets, as Ernie explained, “Facebook has been a wonderful asset for our company. All of our stores utilize Facebook by creating videos and postings to promote special events that will be held in their store, along with information on their one-of-a-kind deals and specials. Our South Hill Discount Furniture Center customers look forward to the weekly James Brown Show, which is posted to Facebook each Friday.
James Brown is the General Manager and has been with WRE, LLC for over 14 years and says his job is to “minimize how much money Ernie’s spends and maximize how much money Ernie makes”. He is from the community and has a large following. The James Brown Show is not only used to share information regarding store merchandise and specials but to share information regarding community events. There are also special guests who come on the show to discuss local events they are hosting and introduce new businesses in the community. There are even vendors demonstrating their products.
“I feel the community and our customer service practices are the most important things driving the success of the business. We have good relationships with our customers. They look for reasons to come back and we look for ways to satisfy them. That’s really what it’s about,” said Brown.
Community is at the heart of everything at WRE, LLC. “WRE, LLC is active in the community we serve. Our South Hill Discount Furniture Center supports the local fire departments by providing furnishings for Santa visits and donations to a local bike club. They have also made contributions to Families Embracing Autism Together (FEAT), which is an organization that works with families affected by autism, along with Family First’s NotMS’n Around 5K for a family with a member who has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. They also participate in the Rotary Club’s Flags for Heroes Campaign, which displays hundreds of American Flags on the front lawn of the business to honor those who have served. WRE, LLC is a proud sponsor of the local Future Farmers of America Program and more recently hosted a cook off in support of the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, raising over $28,000 for research.
“I have to thank the community for supporting us for the past 20 years. We wouldn’t be here without our new and repeat customers,” said Ernie.
Human Resources Manager Shannon Hinkle has been with the company for four years and says that a big thank you needs to go to the employees and the staff. “Everybody here is a team. Everyone here is like family. We do things together. We’re supportive of each other and I think that, and the support of the customers, are the driving force of what makes this business successful.”
Along with Ernie, Connie, James, Shannon, and Kim, Discount Furniture Center employs Cecil Purefoy, Barry Pittman, Vanessa Spates, Randy Hymon, Josh Clark, Gwen Morgan, and Leonard Smith, all of which have been with the company for at least five or more years.
In honor of their 20 years serving the community and their customers, Discount Furniture Center will be hosting a 20% off and 0% interest for 12 months sale on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5. They will have food, fun, and two-day only specials throughout the store. Visit the store located at 1 Peebles Street in South Hill this weekend and help them celebrate 20 years.
