Timothy Alexander is the son of Al-nisa Goode and Timothy Alexander of South Hill. Timothy’s teachers describe him as a good example to his fellow classmates both on and off the basketball court. His dedication to his classwork allows him to be successful in sports and in his academics. Timothy speaks encouraging words to his peers and uplifts others in the classroom. His teachers stated they are proud to have him as a student in their classroom. Timothy is a Captain of the Park View High School Varsity Basketball team, Captain of the Track Team, and played running back on the Varsity Football team. He currently attends True Worship Deliverance Center and loves to help others in the community. Timothy plans to attend Emory-Henry next fall where he will major in Psychology. Park View High School is proud to have Timothy Alexander represent our March Senior of the Month.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found outside of South Hill town limits
- Armed standoff ends with one in custody
- Dragons Fall in Season Opener
- Mecklenburg IDA approves sale of Shell Building to Biochemical manufacturer
- PVHS Senior of the Month
- Redistricting the county begins with South Hill
- South Hill pageants are back on Saturday
- Council approves salary increase for town police
- SHE students rewarded for reading excellence
- Manning & Crutchfield Have Been Pillars of PV Softball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.