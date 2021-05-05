7th grade honor grads recognized

Pictured from left to right are Valedictorian - David Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill, Salutatorian - Harper Arthur, daughter of Mike and Lisa Arthur of South Hill, Historian - Matthew Steele, son of Matt and Brandy Steele of N. Dinwiddie

Kenston Forest School Head of School, Mrs. Lori Bacon, recognized the top three honor graduates of the seventh grade on Friday, April 30.  The three students will deliver speeches during their graduation from the KFS Lower School.