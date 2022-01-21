Flawless Aesthetic brings something unique to town

Since opening their doors in August of 2021, Flawless Aesthetic and Wellness has rapidly grown by offering services unique to the area.
Before opening the business in South Hill, owner Tiffany Musselman, RN, ACNS-BC, NP, was working as injector in Richmond while living in Alberta. As she started talking to people from South Hill who were traveling to Richmond or Raleigh for services, she began to recognize a need for a business like Flawless Aesthetic in the community and started planning for a 2021 opening. Since then, she has expanded her business to locations in Chesterfield and Richmond.
“I have been an advance practice nurse since 2008. I started in injecting in 2019. Previously I ran outpatient clinics across the state for VCU and worked in several healthcare executive roles. With those experiences behind me, I was ready to run my own practice. I have always been interested in beauty and aesthetics my first job in high school was at a makeup counter. I never imagined I would turn onto this though.”
As well as being the business owner, Tiffany is and injector and skin care specialist. Sidney Shell works as an Esthetician and found her love for esthetics watching YouTube videos.
“She finished esthetics training in 2020 at Lotus School of Integrated Professionals. She is always adding new services and keeping up with the newest trends. She loves making women and men feel the best in their skin,” said Tiffany.
Jessica Lafoon oversees the business’s marketing operations for Flawless, as well as, running her own business, Next Level Marketing and Logistics, and also serves as a consultant for Families Embracing Autism Together (F.E.A.T.) from the Flawless office.
“Jessica owns the spray tan booth in the practice and we’re excited to be able to offer that service. She recently worked at the South Hill Chamber as the Assistant Director at the Chamber. This transition makes sense to have an expert on staff.”
Flawless Aesthetic and Wellness specializes in skin care and injectables , including wrinkle reduction, volume loss lipolysis, and B12/weight management. They also offer tanning, waxing, as well as lash and brow options, but are always looking to add new services.
“When people think about aesthetics and injections they think about overdone celebrities. That look is definitely the exception most clients look to make minor improvements that look natural. Something we love to do.”
Flawless Aesthetic and Wellness is located on the corner of Mecklenburg Avenue and Windsor Street in South Hill. To learn more about their services visit www.beflawlessva.com or email tiffany@beflawlessva.com.
