SHVFD sending four to help with flood relief in VA and KY

Recent heavy rains and severe flooding has left many individuals in Southwestern Virginia and Eastern Kentucky in desperate need for help. 16 people, including 6 young children, have lost their lives while countless others are missing.
Luke Glacier, Public Safety Coordinator for Hazard County in Kentucky, reached out to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook Messenger for assistance.
“Once we filled out the form listing our resources we were contacted again and asked if we could respond to the area with our water resources and our water rescue department. I told him that we would be happy to and made a plan to deploy Wednesday morning,” said Fire Chief Michael Vaughn.
Chief Vaughn, Brandon Vaughn, Chase Carter, and Charlie Mills will leave at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, stop in Lebanon, VA to drop off half of the supplies collected and from there will head straight to Hazard, KY to be briefed on the situation and begin search and rescue.
“There’s no power, or cell service, or running water so they want us to bring as many supplies for ourselves as we can while they assist them. So when they contact me to help out I said, ‘Absolutely. Why wouldn’t we? That’s what America is about. I’m excited about the opportunity and I’m nervous but this is what we do. This is what we train for. We’re happy that we have the staff, people in the community, and the Town to stand behind us.”
Williams Enterprises in South Hill donated a 26-foot U-Haul Box truck and will cover all of the gas that it takes to get there and back. Crowder, Hite, Crews Funeral Home immediately jumped in to donate gloves, masks, gowns, and body bags. Numerous other local businesses and citizens have already started to bring supplies and monetary donations to help with relief efforts.
Volunteers are collecting donations at the Fire Department until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The following items are needed:
* Bottled water
* Lysol and other disinfectant cleaning supplies and wipes
* Paper towels
* Toilet paper
* Diapers, baby wipes
* Non-perishable food items
* Pet food
