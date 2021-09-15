Bethel Baptist welcomes new pastor

Bethel Baptist Church is excited to announce and welcome their new pastor and family. Pastor Lee Benton has worked as a pastor in Georgia and Tennessee for 17 years and is excited to serve and minister to the family of Bethel and it’s community. He is married to Angie Benton and they have two children; Morgan and Matthew. Angie has been playing the piano and singing in churches since she was 15 years old. Morgan and Matthew are also blessed with the talent of singing. Pastor Benton’s first official Sunday will be September 12th. Bethel Baptist invites you to worship with us. The church is located at 10228 Buggs Island Rd., Baskerville, VA 23915.
