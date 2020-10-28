“It is important that people know that I am not in support of defunding the police; that is a lie.”; Q & A with Democratic Congressional Candidate, Dr. Cameron Webb

Democratic Congressional candidate, Dr. Cameron Webb, visited the Boydton Tobacco Heritage trail on Saturday, October 24 to talk to his supporters about his plans if elected.
After graduating from the University of Virginia he continued his education into medical school and then law school. “Cameron was tapped by President Obama for the White House Fellowship. He served on the White House Health Care Team and also worked on President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Initiative, where he helped tackle issues in education, workforce development and criminal justice reform.”
Later on the Spotsylvania native returned to Charlottesville with his wife, Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb, and two children, Avery and Lennox, to serve as the Director of Health Policy and Equity at UVA’s School of Medicine.
Dr. Webb graciously allowed time for questions during his visit to the area. The following answers are directly quoted from Dr. Webb.
Where do small businesses fall on your list of priorities?
“They are the top priority. We’ve talked about the economy being really the key issue in this election in so many ways and small businesses are a big part of that. That’s why we have done this small business tour all over this fifth congressional district because they have been hit really hard by this Coronavirus pandemic and I think that folks have spent their lives building up these businesses, providing jobs in the community, and necessary goods and services and so we want make sure those businesses are supported, especially through this pandemic.”
In your opinion, what role should the United States play in combating human trafficking?
“Well I think that we have to be a nation of laws first and foremost but we also have to be a nation of compassion. I think that we need to be more vigilant about trafficking and we have so much data that tells us that it is a huge problem. I think that just having really strong laws and prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law folks that are trafficking humans. That’s got to be the key. So I think that it’s one of those challenges that we don’t spend a lot of time talking about but we definitely should because of all of the data that we’ve seen, all of the reality of trafficking, I think we need to be more vigilant on fighting against it.”
Where do you get your news and how do you know what you are hearing can be trusted?
“I get my news from lots of different sources so for me it’s interesting. When I worked in the White House for President Obama, CNN was always on. When I worked in the White House for President Trump, FOX News was always on. I learned to get my news from multiple sources. I listen to FOX News, CNN, MSNBC, and different spaces and somewhere in between is the truth and I think that what we have to do is always seek information from lots of different places so you can kind of figure out between all of this what’s real and what’s not. I think that local news is also really helpful. That’s where you get a real flavor for what’s happening underground and so I look to that as well.”
How will you fight gun violence in this country?
“I’m big on Second Amendment rights and what I say is that it’s part of our constitution and it’s an important part of who we are. As a Doctor, I’ve seen that there is a public health crisis related to gun violence and so the key is just making small [adjustments], things that are common sense. For example violent history checks, I think that’s something that we can all agree on and so just making sure we do those in all of our spaces. Things like extreme risk protection orders; it’s not trying to take peoples guns out of anybodies hands, as much as it is trying to prevent folks from doing harm to themselves or others and so just taking a very scientific approach to it. I think that in the last session of Congress there was $25 million that was used for studying gun violence, so just studying where and how we have problems. We need to see that data before we can say, ‘this is what we need to do next’. So I think it’s just only moving forward with reforms that we know are going to reduce threat of gun violence but at the same time having the highest bar for protecting people’s rights.”
There have been reports that you are in support of defunding the Police. Could you elaborate on what that means to you?
I am actually opposed to defunding the police and the reason that it’s so confusing is because my opponent has been out right lying for weeks and has spent a lot of time on that lie. I have consistently said that I am not in support of defunding the police. In fact my dad worked in law enforcement for 20 years. This is fake news so to speak. Here in the Fifth Congressional District, every single law enforcement office needs more resources, not less. What we need to focus on is how we get that. Our officers need be paid enough; we need to focus on community oriented policing strategies and that requires resources. My dad lead training for the Drug Enforcement Administration, so we need to invest in those things. It’s unfortunate that my opponent lied so much about this topic that people are starting to believe it. It’s honestly from his commercials because they have said so many times that I want to defund the police but I have said on record consistently for months that I do not want to defund the police and most news outlets know that I don’t want to defund the police but ask ‘what do you actually want to do’. Again, it’s just inaccurate information and our goal is to make sure that as we’re moving forward that it be about thoughtful criminal justice reform. We do have a moment in this country where there is a lot of tension but it’s not that the police at large are the problem, it’s the fact that we have some dynamics that we have to continue to resolve and we do that by bringing communities together with conversations, not by driving wedges. It’s really important that folks know that I am not interested in defunding the police; I don’t support defunding the police; that’s a lie.
Our county is currently discussing the removal of a Confederate Statue. Where do you stand on this issue?
First and foremost, it is a local decision so I’m glad that your county is discussing it and I think that that is where those decisions need to be made. It’s up to counties and localities to decide how they want to contextualize their history. I think that is really what our goal is going to be is to assist localities in making decisions that best serve their needs.
Where do you stand on the Affordable CARE Act? If against, what is your plan to replace it?
The Affordable CARE Act is a good starting point kind of building on our system and has helped 20 million people to gain insurance and so I think that what we want to do is strengthen the Affordable CARE Act because it is certainly not perfect. There is a lot that we can do to actually continue to bring down the cost of insurance, the cost of prescription drugs, and eliminate surprise medical bills, and all of those economic impacts that we’re still feeling with healthcare. I think that’s where we can still improve. I support the idea of a public health insurance option; something that is offered for individuals all over the country who can say ‘hey I want to get this public insurance option that is available or I can get private insurance as well”. So I think that both should be an option for the individual so they can pick which option works best for them.
What would you change about the government’s response to the pandemic?
I think that first and foremost there should be consistent messaging coming from the government; science based, consistent information telling people about this pandemic and how to stay safe. The masks that we’re all wearing actually work in the sense that you are less likely to spread large droplets, which are the best vehicle for this virus to be spread. I can say that with confidence because I work in the Coronavirus unit at the University of Virginia. I see this virus everyday when I’m working in the hospital. I know from a science prospective how it spreads and yet with all of the disinformation coming from the government at times, people are confused about what works and what doesn’t work. We need to get all of the American people on the same page about the knowledge that we have about this virus so we’ve got to address the “infodemic” as I call it. The second thing is we need to have testing widely available. That’s been a huge problem right here in Mecklenburg County. There were a lot of cases early on. At one point it was one of the counties with the highest number of cases, particularly in nursing homes so it’s a big issue but having testing that’s widely available is the key. We have to do that and I think that the government can help with that kind of goal and response. Then I think that critically we have to get resources to individuals and families. The CARES Act funding that came out initially was really helpful for individuals, for families, and for small businesses and everybody agreed on it; Democrats agreed on it, Republicans agreed on it, President Trump signed it. My opponent didn’t agree, he didn’t want to support the CARES Act but that has benefitted so many communities and I think that now when we look at where communities are, that money has run out. Small businesses don’t have that PPE funding to last them through the winter. How are we going to get through? You can’t just tell people to go back out and go back into stores, this virus is still around and as a matter of fact during cold and flu season it can do more damage than it did over the summer. So we need to be safe, we need to be thoughtful, we need to make sure that we are getting our resources to the places that they need to go so these are things that I think that government can continue to do better.
Why would you want to be a congressman and why should the people of Mecklenburg County vote for you?
I am passionate about service, that’s always been my passion. That’s what led me to a career in medicine. I’m also passionate about justice and that’s what led me to my career in law. The reason that I want to be in Congress is to serve the interests and the needs of the folks here. I plan to advocate on everybody’s behalf. This is a large congressional district and it’s very different all across this district. I’m from central Virginia, my wife is from Southside, and I think that between those experiences we recognize that a skill that you can have in a member of congress as someone who listens, someone who knows how to walk in a room and ask people where it hurts, listen for an answer and find a path forward. That’s been my focus and my goal and I hope is that by representing this district in congress it’s not going to be about partisan politics. I want to put people over party and ask what serves the needs of this district. That’s the kind of representative that I hope to be and I think that for a lot of folks here in Mecklenburg that will resonate with them. They are sick of the partisan divide and people saying ‘my party has it right and your party has it wrong’. I am here having worked in the Obama and Trump administration White House and very few politicians can ever tell you that they worked in the executive offices of two Presidents that different but for me that’s just who I am. I’ve stepped into spaces trying to build consensus and that makes some really partisan individuals uncomfortable. We like to hear from someone who is willing to work with other people and I think that’s going to resonate.
