Cody Wright of White Plains started his racing career at the age of five in the Karting ranks competing in classes such as Kids Karts up to Jr. 2 Heavy and Pro Karts.
At the age of 13 Cody driving a 1981 Camaro dirt car in the V8 division at Clary's Speedway, known today as Halifax County Motor Speedway and County Line Raceway. During those years Cody either won his races or finished in the top five.
In 2019 Cody started racing in the Limited Late Model division competing at tracks like the Halifax County Motor Speedway, County Line Raceway, Fayetteville Motor Speedway, Lake View Motor Speedway, Natural Bridge Speedway, and Wythe Raceway.
In 2020 Cody followed the FUEL Racing Series / I-95 Late Model Challenge Series in which he placed 7th in points.
In 2022 Cody followed the Steel Block Bandits Dirt Late Model Series in which he earned runner up for the Rookie of the Year title as well as became the 2023 Halifax County Motor Speedway Late Model Track Champion.
Cody currently competes in many Dirt Late Model events across the Southeast and surrounding areas including making appearances frequently at Halifax County Motor Speedway located in Brinkleyville, North Carolina.
Wright’s current sponsors include: Lake Country Home Center, JL Davis Insurance, Discount Furniture Center Sales & Leasing, River Ridge Auto, R.S. Bottoms Logging, MBE Mastersbilt by Eller, FK Rod Ends, Schaeffer's Specialized Lubricants, Renegade Race Fuel, Abco Performance, MATCO Tools, Three Aces Speedshop, Gibbons Motorsports, Winning Edge Carburetors, and Thomas Clarke Performance.
If you are interested in being a sponsor or supporting this young man, please call 252-536-1573. You can also keep up with Cody’s races and results on his website codywrightracing11.com, on Facebook at Cody Wright Racing #11, or email cody@codywrightracing11.com.
