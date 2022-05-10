Chamber wins $10K grant for 2022 Hometown Christmas

Recently Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.7 million in matching grant and reimbursable sponsorship funds that will be awarded to 259 local tourism programs as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Marketing Leverage Program (MLP) and Regional Marketing Program (RMP). Younkin’s announcement comes just in time to kick off National Travel and Tourism Week.
“These funding programs are designed to leverage local marketing dollars with matching state funds to increase visitation and traveler spending.”
The South Hill Chamber of Commerce will be using its $10,000 to further market the annual Hometown Christmas celebration coming at the end of this year and to add new activities and attractions.
Chamber Board President Teri Walker says, “We are looking forward to this grant helping us expand our marketing resources not only in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties but across the state of Virginia. Last year we were named in the top 14 places to visit for Christmas and we want to reach as many people as we can this year. We are hoping people not familiar with South Hill will come and spend the night in our hotels, attend Hometown Christmas or other events, do some local shopping and have a meal at our restaurants. We have some awesome businesses here and we want people to not only shop local but see what it’s like to live local!”
“We are very excited that Virginia Tourism Corporation chose the South Hill Chamber of Commerce as a recipient of this Marketing Leverage Grant. Hometown Christmas 2021 landing South Hill in the top 14 places in the Commonwealth to go for Christmas, we look forward to making that list again this year.” Says Brentley Morris, Chamber Board Treasurer.
During this funding cycle, more than $12.4 million will be committed to match the VTC funding, allowing more than $15 million in new marketing activity. Grants are being awarded to 215 local and regional entities, impacting 259 programs and more than 1,000 combined partners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.