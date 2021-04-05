MacCallum More names new Executive Director

CHASE CITY, VA - Catherine “Cat” Graham, has recently been named as Executive Director of MacCallum More Museum and Gardens. She replaces Liz Lowrance, who retired in November of 2020.
“I’m stepping into some big shoes to fill but I am excited by the opportunity and I look forward to exploring and growing the gardens” shared Ms. Graham. In her former role, Graham was Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of the award winning global disaster response nonprofit Humanity Road.
“A priority for our programs here at MacCallum More is to ensure we are being good stewards of the legacy, land and features of the gardens. By working together with our community and building collaborative partnerships we can support and sustain our educational, horticultural, historical and artistic mission goals.” shared Ms. Graham. It’s a busy time for us and the perfect time to visit the gardens. We’re currently getting ready for Historic Garden week April 17 – 24, an Arbor Day celebration April 30 and Jazz in the Gardens May 2.
“Cat brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management, and how to leverage technology for the greater good. She’s already building some great new partnerships including launching an urban forest preservation plan in partnership with the town of Chase City, Microsoft and Virginia Tech. We’re thrilled to have her on the team” shared Richie Richards, President of MacCallum More Museum and Gardens.
About the Gardens: MacCallum More is a year round facility located in Chase City, VA and is listed on the National Historic Register and the Virginia Landmark Register. Visitors stroll down slate pathways past historic treasures collected from around the globe, or can sit in quiet contemplation listening to the water fountains and birds that frequent the gardens. The Gift Shop features handcrafted jewelry, books, unique gifts, and artwork from local artists. Our museum houses the largest publicly displayed collection of Native American artifacts in the U.S. The gardens are known for their stunning beauty, a popular location for weddings and a great place for children to study birds, bees and butterflies. The gardens and museum are open Monday to Friday 10am to 5:00 pm and weekends by appointment. To learn more and see upcoming events visit https://www.mmmg.org/ or call us at 434-372-0502. We are a 501c3 public charity making your donation or membership tax deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.