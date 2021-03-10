Southside Rescue Squad members and volunteers are staying busy in March

Southside Rescue Squad has been very busy as usual. As of March 1, SSRS had already been called to service a total of 544 calls, averaging 9.2 calls a day.
Since March started SSRS has been called to service an additional 32 times in 4 days bringing us to 576 calls.
In March we have already flown one patient via helicopter to Duke for a serious medical condition. Thank you to Duke Life Flight for always responding quickly, and showing professional attitudes with outstanding patient care as well as Lake Gaston Fire & EMS.
SSRS has also answered multiple calls to Motor Vehicle Accidents and responded to multiple structure fires to stand by in case of injury to firefighters in Mecklenburg County.
“We would like to thank Boydton Life Station and Mecklenburg County Lifesaving and Rescue Squad for always being there to assist our community when we are overwhelmed with calls and giving the best care possible to patients! Great job to our Fire services as well as our police officers that always do an awesome job for our community. To our members of our community, thank you for always supporting us, fire, and police as we could not and probably would not want to do the work we do if we did not have the support that our community gives.”
