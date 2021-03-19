LaCrosse Fire to host Pork Chop Supper

The LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department will host a Pork Chop Supper on April 3rd from 3 to 6 p.m. This event will be drive thru only. Plates will consist of 2 pork chops, string beans, boiled potatoes, rolls, dessert, and your choice of drink or water.
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 85
- State Police investigating fatal crash in Mecklenburg
- Supporters Belief in Him Helped Jackson Reach the NFL
- Pomp Boys Motors coming to South Hill
- Fraud and police evasion top crime report
- Schools plan for spring remediation; last chance for teachers to receive vaccine
- Moose Lodge holds open house
- VCU Health CMH Team Member of 2020
- Pet of the Week: Winston
- Town seeks grant for 2nd & 3rd Street improvements; Council approves tax revenue sharing deal with County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.