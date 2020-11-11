Father, son both served country in the Marine Corps

Father, Bob, and son, Robbie Dunn both enlisted into the United States Marine Corps to serve the country that they love so much. Because every Marine is a rifleman, both served in the Military Occupational Specialty 0311 Infantry. Robbie also worked as an A61 Scout Observer. Though neither father nor son ever saw combat, they both served during a time of war.
When asked why they chose the Marines over any other branch in the military they simply replied, “Because they’re the best.” Bob laughed and added, “I just wanted to leave home.”
The Palmer Springs natives recalled their first days of service as grueling and eye opening. “Mine started with what seemed like the longest bus ride ever. I smoked an entire pack of cigarettes from Richmond to Paris Island because I knew that I couldn’t smoke anymore once I got there. Of course you spend the next 24 hours on haircuts, uniforms, shots, and everything else that you are supposed to have with you at all times from that day forward. Then about ten weeks into your thirteen-week training you start to say ‘I might be ok’. In the first few weeks, you haven’t got a clue,” said Robbie.
Robbie credits his most memorable experience in the Marines to Coronado, California. “I went to the naval gun fire course and was T.A.D. in Coronado, which is a Naval Amphib base. For people to be on Coronado, you normally had to make six figures except for the military guys. Coronado is actually off the coast of San Diego. There’s a bridge that takes you to it and yeah I could’ve retired from right there.”
“I spent my whole four years between Washington D.C. Quantico and Norfolk or Virginia Beach. I was a marksmanship instructor. Like Robbie said, I was a 0311 and I was a 0341, a secondary MOS. They had just started bringing boys bodies back from Vietnam and when they started they were bringing them to Delaware and they started sending us up there to escort them back home. Then I went back to Quantico and the only thing that I did for the last three years was train marksman. I trained them to send them over there to get shot at,” said Bob.
While Bob mostly stayed in Virginia to train soldiers, Robbie traveled to numerous locations during his service including: New Jersey, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas. “The Marine Corps teaches you to kill people. Everything else that you learn you have to go to somebody else’s school. I went to Fort Sill in Oklahoma for the scout observer’s course and then the reason I went to Coronado was for gunfire, which the navy teaches you. The only thing that you get instruction wise from the Marine Corps is how to kill people. True story.”
A common theme in any military story or movie is the token of luck that the soldier carries in their pocket when away from their homes. Whether it is a cigar or family photo, most military soldiers and Veterans honor this tradition. “I carried a KA-BAR knife with me everywhere,” explained Robbie. “I didn’t really have anything that was special to me. In my day they told you what you could take with you,” added Bob.
When asked how he entertained himself during his four-year service, Robbie laughed, “Oh man.” Bob laughed along with his son saying, “You probably need me to tell you about it. I can tell you a little bit about Arkansas entertainment.” Robbie answered, “You frequent the local businesses and events in the towns. I don’t want to say you spent all of your time on the strip while you were there but that’s pretty much what you did.”
Robbie remembers his worst experience being the first couple of weeks of boot camp. “An indoor squad bay is what they called it. That means you took your footlockers and your racks and took them all to one end of the building and stacked them as nice and neat as possible. There was a line in the floor and it was almost like Tetris. It’s almost impossible to put everything behind that line and if it wasn’t, you put it all back where it was and started again. On the last day they would make you do it until the windows on the squad bay would have water running down them. They called it ‘making it rain’.”
Robbie’s time with the Marine Corps ended just shy of four years after an injury to his knee. “I come home sooner than I probably would have wanted to.” Bob narrowed his time of service down to the day serving four years, three months, and eleven days. “I got caught in an involuntary extension during Vietnam. In July, August, and September of 1966, they wouldn’t release anybody.”
After their time was up Robbie came home to work at the prison and now owns and operates a motorcycle shop in Palmer Springs. Bob started work as a salesman after his service but quickly decided that sales were not for him so he began working as a sewing machine mechanic and retired as a Director of Manufacturing.
Bob has stayed in touch with at least one of his military friends over the years and thanks to Facebook, Robbie has been able to keep in touch with several of his fellow service members. Bob made plans to move to California with some of his friends after his service was up but married his wife of 58 years before he was supposed to leave.
Both father and son are currently members of the Lake Country Detachment #1085 Marine Corps. As far as following in his father’s footsteps, Robbie says that his dad always encouraged him to go in the Airforce but he decided against it. “I wanted to be just like him so I joined the Marines. He will always be my hero.”
